TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a sex offender who failed to register his address, per state statute.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ronald Wells Jr., 51, is 5’9″ and around 200-lbs with shaved blonde hair and blue eyes. He has several tattoos on both arms, neck and chest.

He was last registered in the 12500 block of First Isle in Hudson.

The sheriff’s office said Wells Jr. was evicted and has made no attempts to update his address.

He may be driving a silver 2002 Chevrolet Impala with Florida tag 3582YE and may also drive an unknown motorcycle.

Anyone with information on Well Jr.’s whereabouts should call the Pasco sheriff’s non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7. Tips can be reported anonymously online or by phone at 1-800-706-2488.