Missing 5-year-old Pasco County girl found safe

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco Sheriff’s Office ended their search for a 5-year-old girl Monday after they said she was found safe.

The sheriff’s office began their search for Vidha Rangneni around 5 p.m. after last being seen at the Imagine School in Lutz. Deputies called off the search about 30 minutes later, saying the girl was found safe.

The sheriff’s office said they believe the girl got on the wrong bus to go to the after-school daycare she attended last year.

The Imagine School is located at 2940 Sunlake Blvd.