Pasco deputies searching for man who attempted to abduct child

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a man who attempted to abduct a child in Pasco County.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says back on June 17 at about 10:15 a.m. a man driving a 2014, dark grey Toyota Corolla bearing an unknown tag, drove up to a female teen while she was walking into the parking lot of the Academy at The Lakes.

The man rolled down his window, waved the girl over and stated: “Come over here, get in the car.” 

The Toyota Corolla was driven by a black, heavy-set male with dreadlocks, wearing a black T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number 19-025069.

