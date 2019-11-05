Pasco mom caught repairman sexually battering 5-year-old, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An appliance repairman is accused of sexually battering his customer’s 5-year-old daughter while he was at their home to fix a washing machine.

Francisco Rene Vallejo, 59, of Zephyrhills was arrested Monday on a charge of sexual battery/rape/anal/oral, according to an affidavit.

Deputies said Vallejo was working on a washing machine outside of the child’s home and was being supervised by the girl’s mother.

The mother went inside the home to make a business-related call and when she returned to check on the repairman, he wasn’t there.

When the mother re-entered the home, she found Vallejo on the couch in her living room on top of her daughter. She ordered him to leave and contacted law enforcement.

The girl later explained how she was sexually battered in graphic detail to her mother, nurses and law enforcement, according to the affidavit.

Deputies made contact with Vallejo who confessed to sexually battering the child, and called himself a “monster,” the arrest report states.

Vallejo is being held at the Pasco County Jail.

