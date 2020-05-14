Breaking News
Zephyrhills police searching for missing 46-year-old man

Pasco County

Zephyrhills Police Department

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Zephyrhills Police Department needs your help finding a missing 46-year-old man.

According to police, Michael Boyd was last seen in the area of 12th Street on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.

Boyd is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a light-colored polo shirt and grey shorts with a brown belt.

Police say he may be driving a silver 2014 Toyota Tacoma with the Florida license plate GVBN67.

If you have seen Boyd or know his whereabouts, please contact ZPD at 813-780-0050, option one.

