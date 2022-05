TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Zephyrhills man died Thursday night after his motorcycle ran into an armadillo, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 45-year-old man was heading north on Eiland Boulevard at 10:20 p.m. when the creature crossed into the man’s path.

The FHP said the man’s motorcycle hit the armadillo, lost control, and flipped — throwing the man from the vehicle.

The man died at the scene of the crash, according to troopers.