Zephyrhills man shot, killed during attempted robbery

Pasco County

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – Two men have been arrested following a murder in Zephyrhills.

Brandon Thomas, 18, and Jaylen Williams, 20 have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of James Batten on Oct. 27. at the Zephyr Point Apartments.

According to detectives, Williams and Thomas entered Batten’s home with the intent to commit a robbery. During a confrontation between the three in the home, Williams shot Batten in the upper body.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this case is asked to call 813-780-0050 option 1.

