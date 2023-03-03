PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Zephyrhills man riding a motorized scooter died after a nearly head-on crash Thursday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 74-year-old van driver was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on Pretty Pond Road for an unknown reason while a motorized scooter rider was traveling eastbound.

Troopers said the two vehicles collided nearly head-on west of the intersection of Chenken Road.

The 43-year-old scooter rider was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Troopers said the 74-year-old van driver suffered minor injuries.

No other information was immediately available.