ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – An Zephyrhills man was arrested for 10 counts of possessing child pornography on Thursday.

Detectives began the investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children that Joseph Emmel, 63, was in possession of children pornography.

Pasco detectives were able to recover 10 images of child porn and Emmel later admitted to soliciting photos of children.