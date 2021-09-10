‘Your mind runs wild with possibilities’: Pasco Co. father of 4 goes missing after dropping daughter off at FSU

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – For nearly four weeks, a Pasco county father of four has been missing.

Jason Winoker, his wife Renee, and four children drove up to Tallahassee from their Land O’ Lakes home on Aug. 17, to drop their oldest daughter off at college. Around 1 the next morning, he woke up.

“He got up, he was definitely very groggy,” said Renee. “He got dressed, grabbed his wallet and left. And I just thought, I didn’t really think that much about it at the time. He was irritable.”

When he didn’t return, she called the Tallahassee Police Department. A police department representative tells 8 On Your Side this is still an active missing persons case.

Jason and Renee Winoker

“The police, with their dogs, have searched the one-mile area around the hotel,” said Renee. “They have used cadaver dogs, they’ve used drones, and they’ve used dogs specific to his scent, but they haven’t been able to pick up on a solid trail.”

Winoker says her husband didn’t have keys to a car, he left with his wallet, but there has been no credit card or debit card activity and not a single phone call.

“It’s like, could he have fallen in a dumpster or assaulted? Could he have been hit over the head and have amnesia?” said Renee. “I mean, your mind runs wild with possibilities.”

She says she’s extremely concerned for the couple’s four children.

“I know that we’re all still hoping that you know, he is found,” said Renee. “This is something that is so life-changing. Like, how will they ever make sense of it? You know? So, I just worry about them.”

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Tallahassee Police Department at 1-850-891-4200.