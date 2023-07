PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A young boy was found wandering alone in Pasco County early Thursday.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said it found the child, who appears to be between the ages of 3 and 5, in the area of US 19 and Terrace Drive in Hudson around 2 a.m.

Deputies said the boy’s parents were found.

No other information was available.