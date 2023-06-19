DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — An alleged wrong-way driver was charged Sunday after a crash involving a Dade City police SUV, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A Dade City police officer saw a wrong-way driver at about 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of U.S. 301 and 7th Street and tried to get the driver’s attention, troopers said.

The driver, later identified as Sherri Lynn Jent, 56, of Wesley Chapel, allegedly kept driving and hit the officer’s vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Jent reportedly had slurred speech, glassy eyes and the officer smelled alcohol, according to the report. The officer also saw an open container of “Vendange Chardonnay” in plain view.

At the hospital, Jent allegedly refused to take a sobriety test and was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor driving under the influence, according to troopers. Results from a blood sample were pending.