PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside a New Port Richey hotel room Wednesday evening.

According to the New Port Richey Police Department, officers were contacted by the Seminole Tribe Police around 8 p.m. in reference to a welfare check at the La Casa Inn located at 6523 US 19 in New Port Richey.

Seminole Tribe Police said David Citpak, who was in custody for possessing a stolen vehicle, told officers he left the woman who overdosed and died the night before at the hotel.

New Port Richey Police drove to the hotel where they discovered the woman’s body inside the room.

An investigation surrounding the woman’s death is ongoing, and criminal charges are pending on Citpak.