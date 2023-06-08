TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Road 52 in Pasco County.

Troopers said the crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the roadway, but did not give the exact location.

According to their report, a 26-year-old woman was driving a sedan westbound in the eastbound lanes of the roadway and collided head-on with an SUV.

The woman, who is from Port Richey, died at the scene.

The other driver, a 30-year-old New Port Richey man suffered minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.