PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 31-year-old Hudson woman was struck and killed early Friday morning during a hit-and-run crash in Pasco County.

Authorities said a white 2000 Dodge Dakota 4-door pickup truck was headed east on Bolton Avenue near Bermondsey Street around 1:30 a.m. when the driver struck a pedestrian who was walking in the travel lane.

After the collision, troopers say the pickup took off, leaving the woman to die by the side of the road.

Troopers found the vehicle abandoned near the crash site but were unable to identify a driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.