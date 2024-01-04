TAMPA (WFLA) — A resident at The Watermark at Trinity, a senior living community, turned her love for music into a community event.

Bernice Seigel, 90, started a community choir in early 2023. The choir had its inaugural performance on Dec. 21 during a holiday concert event.

Roughly 20 members of the community gathered weekly and planned out performances for residents and family members, with the entire production being planned and produced by residents.

During the performance, the choir performed favorites such as “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree,” “Silent Night,” and “Feliz Navidad,” among others.

See the video of the performance above.