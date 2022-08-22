NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a missing woman last seen early Monday morning.

Sandra Snure, 58, was last seen around 2 a.m. in the area of Ivanhoe Drive in Port Richey.

Deputies said at the time, she was wearing “a red t-shirt with white lettering that says ‘Arrow,’ black shorts, blue and gray slippers, and carrying a dark navy purse with brown pockets and a brown strap.”

Snure was described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing around 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where she is, call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or send an online tip at PascoSheriff.com/tips.