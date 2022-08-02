PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was struck and pinned underneath an armored vehicle Tuesday morning in New Port Richey, according to authorities.

Pasco Fire Rescue said the incident happened in a parking lot near the intersection of SR 52 and Little Road.

(Courtesy of Pasco Fire Rescue)

(Courtesy of Pasco Fire Rescue)

(Courtesy of Pasco Fire Rescue)

After the woman was struck, her legs were pinned underneath the steps up to the cab of the armored truck. Authorities said that firefighters worked quickly to free the woman from under the vehicle.

She was listed as a trauma alert.

It was not immediately clear exactly how or when the incident began. Additional information was not immediately provided.

This is a developing story.