TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A New Port Richey woman was killed and four people were injured in a Friday night crash on US-19, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said around 10:57 p.m., a car was heading south on US-19 north of Eden Avenue when it lost control and crossed the median.

A northbound vehicle collided into the right side of the runaway car, killing the 23-year-old female passenger.

The driver of the first vehicle suffered minor injuries while the three occupants of the second vehicle suffered serious injuries, according to troopers.

The people in the second vehicle were said to be from Pennsylvania and New York.