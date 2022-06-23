NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in New Port Richey Thursday night.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of Plathe Road and Rowan Road.

PCSO said their preliminary investigation showed a man shot a woman he knew.

The woman was taken to the hospital on as a trauma alert, deputies said.

The man was detained. PCSO said there is no threat to the public.

All directions at the intersection of Plathe Road and Rowan Road will be closed as the investigation continues.