Man arrested after imprisoning woman in Holiday house of horror, police say

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Holiday man was arrested Tuesday for imprisoning a woman inside his home for a week, beating and threatening to kill her if she didn’t do as told, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office arrested Michael Carver, 39, at his residence on Kinard Lane where he allegedly had the woman hostage for a week.

Deputies said Carver abused the woman on multiple occasions, threatened to kill her, and destroyed phones to prevent her from calling 911.

The woman told deputies that while hiding in the closet one day, she wrote a note to her neighbors to call 911, hoping she would get the opportunity to throw it over the fence one day.

Deputies said the woman was able to slip out of the rear sliding glass door Tuesday afternoon, hop a fence, and escape to a neighbor’s house where they called police.

Deputies arrived to find her face and body covered in bruises and cut marks. Her eye was reportedly swollen shut.

Carver was arrested and charged with attempted murder and domestic aggravated assault.

People who live in the neighborhood say they hadn’t seen the woman, nor “Mike”, for some time and thought something seemed odd.

Carver made his first appearance before a judge Wednesday afternoon and is being held on a $300,000 bond.

