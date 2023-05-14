DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Dade City woman was found dead in her mobile home after a deadly stabbing, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, a person contacted authorities after finding the woman dead from multiple stab wounds at her home in the Blue Jay Mobile Home Park.

Deputies said they have taken a man into custody for the woman’s death. According to investigators, he and the victim know each other.

The suspect’s identity and the nature of any potential charges have not been released as of this report. However, deputies said there is no threat to the public.

