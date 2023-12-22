PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was found dead in what deputies say appears to be a “delayed discovery of an apparent homicide.”
The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said it was called to Margaret Drive in Port Richey around 9:30 p.m. Thursday after someone found a woman’s body in the mobile home park.
Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and there does not appear to be a threat to the public.
No other information was available.
