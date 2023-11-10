PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 31-year-old woman died after three cars struck her as she walked across a highway in Pasco County Thursday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 6:46 p.m., FHP said a Land O Lakes woman was walking at the intersection of US-41 and Hale Road when three vehicles traveling southbound hit her.

The first car, a 50-year-old Brooksville man in a Toyota RAV4, struck the woman first.

The car behind him, driven by a 59-year-old Land O Lakes woman, driving a Lexus ES sedan, hit the pedestrian right after.

An unknown third vehicle struck the pedestrian last but fled the scene of the crash.

FHP said the pedestrian died at the scene.

The two known drivers were not injured.