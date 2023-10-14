PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man who stole a Ford pickup truck, towing a utility trailer, crashed into a utility pole that left his passenger dead Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 8:40 a.m., a man, believed to be 40 years old, was traveling eastbound on Clinton Avenue in Dade City when he lost control of the truck.

The man entered the south shoulder and struck a utility pole, before crashing into a fence and overturning.

The driver fled the scene on foot.

His passenger, a 30-year-old Lakeland woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

The pickup was determined to be stolen from Zephyrhills.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP (*347), or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.