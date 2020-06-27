Woman dies after fleeing investigation, shooting at deputies in Pasco Co.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman has died after she tried fleeing from an investigation and shooting at deputies, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say the woman fled during an investigation in Port Richey and fired a shot at deputies who also shot back, hitting her once.

She was treated by emergency officials and was pronounced dead.

No deputies were injured.

A criminal investigation regarding the woman is ongoing and will be conducted by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy-involved shooting will be investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

No other information has been released at this time.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: