TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Land O’ Lakes woman died early Thursday morning after her car left the road and hit a tree, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the Highway Patrol, the 35-year-old was driving a sedan east on Willow Bend Parkway and failed to negotiate a curve. She ran off the road and hit a tree on the shoulder.

The woman, who was not identified, died at the scene.

No other information about the crash is available at this time.