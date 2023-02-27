PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lutz woman has died after she was struck by a car on Sunday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 61-year-old Land O’ Lakes woman was traveling northbound on Wesley Chapel Boulevard around 7:20 p.m. when she struck the woman.

Police stated that the 38-year-old Lutz woman was initially walking along the east shoulder of Wesley Chapel Boulevard when she attempted to cross the highway.

When the Lutz woman entered the highway, she walked into the direct path of the Land O ‘Lakes woman’s car.

According to FHP, the Lutz woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story.