Woman charged after Pasco County crash that hurt child

BAYONET POINT, Fla. (WFLA) – A New Port Richey woman ran a red light in Pasco County Thursday, resulting in a crash that seriously injured a child and sent six people to the hospital. The child was not restrained and the woman was charged, troopers said.

Natali Louise Howe, 25, was driving a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee and blew through a stop light on Little Road and Hudson Avenue, according to the report.

Howe struck a 2016 Kia Optima, which caused the Jeep to overturn. A 4-year-old child that was sitting in the rear middle seat was fully ejected from the vehicle. Another child inside the vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt, but two other children were properly restrained.

The 4-year-old was rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert. His current condition is unknown.

The other passengers were being treated Saint Josephs Main Hospital and the other driver was taken to Morton Plant North Bay Hospital to be treated for “non-incapacitating” injuries.

Howe was charged with two counts of felony child neglect and running a red light, according to the report.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

