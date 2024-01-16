TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — New Port Richey police arrested a woman in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left a teenager seriously injured.

Myeasha Monique White, 31, was identified as the driver in the January 10 crash at Madison Street and Illinois Avenue, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.

Police found a 16-year-old boy laying in the roadway with traumatic injuries after the crash. He remained in critical condition at the hospital on Tuesday.

A tip pointed officers to White, whose car showed damage consistent with the crash, according to police. She was charged with failure to remain at the scene of a crash involving injury, but further charges could be pending.

Child protection officers have been notified of the incident.