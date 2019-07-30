Woman accused of lighting fire inside to get roommates out of Port Richey home

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County woman is facing an arson charge after deputies say she set a fire to try and get her roommates out of their house.

Jessica Pracker, 31, is accused of setting a fire in a small bathroom garbage can Monday afternoon and carrying it through her home on Lofty Drive in Port Richey.

Deputies say Pracker pushed the garbage can down a hallway toward the living room, but was spotted by one of her roommates who was in his room. The roommate told deputies he grabbed the burning garbage can and threw it out a window.

After the roommate put the fire out, he asked Pracker what she was doing. According to an arrest report, she responded saying she was making a point and wanted him and another roommate out of the house.

The roommate later told deputies Pracker had set fire to their other roommate’s clothes last week.

A neighbor confirmed she heard Pracker yelling last week that “she was going to set the house on fire and that there were black people in the home,” the arrest report states. The neighbor also said she called 911 that night when she saw Pracker carrying a bucket with fire through her home toward the living room.

Another neighbor rushed to the home and used a water hose to put out the fire that was set on the roommate’s clothes. According to the arrest report, Pracker told the neighbor “there were black males in her home and she wanted to burn down the house.” The neighbor told deputies there was no one in the home.

Deputies say one of the roommates also told them Pracker, in the past, would light crumpled up paper balls on fire and throw them in the hallway, saying she was “killing dragons.”

After she was detained Monday afternoon, Pracker told deputies she had dropped a cigarette in a trash can to start the fire but, according to the arrest report, said she did not want to set her home on fire. Deputies say they never found a cigarette in the garbage can.

The arrest report says Pracker did not answer some questions but stated that she wanted to be a deputy.

Pracker was charged with arson and taken to the Land O’ Lakes Jail. Deputies requested a high bond based on “the history that (Pracker) has been attempting to set the home on fire for some time.”