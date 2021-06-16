Woman, 24, arrested after hit-and-run crash kills woman getting mail in Wesley Chapel

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol arrested an alleged hit-and-run driver suspected of fatally striking a woman who was getting mail outside a home in Wesley Chapel Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 27000 block of Robin Roost Lane, according to troopers.

The Highway Patrol said the 64-year-old victim had been using a mobility scooter to go check a mailbox on the side of the road when she was struck by a gray 2019 Nissan Sentra.

Troopers said they found the driver, Nicole Marie Gennarini Cresswell, just before midnight in the 8200 block Shenandoah Run.

Gennarini Cresswell, 24, is charged with with leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, according to an arrest report.