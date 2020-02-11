Witness: Man trying to cross Little Road in Hudson hit by multiple vehicles

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – Witnesses tell Eight on Your Side, a man crossing Little Road just north of State Road 52 in Bayonet Point was hit by several cars. The Florida Highway Patrol confirms the victim died at the scene.

A trooper on scene tells Eight on Your Side both drivers who hit the man remained at the crash site.

Nikki Rittgers had just pulled into the dollar store parking lot when the accident happened.

“I had my six-year-old with me and thank God he was looking at my phone and has no idea what was going on,” said Rittgers. “I heard everything, I seen the whole thing. Like I was parked in front of the Family Dollar in my car because I was about to go into the Family Dollar. And he was literally right here on the sidewalk crossing over.”

Rittgers said the man was wearing dark clothing and this stretch of Little Road is quite dark. Since she was one of the only witnesses, she remained in the dollar store parking lot until authorities arrived.

“Once the cops got here, because I was on the phone with 911, they told me to stay until they got here I went home because I had my son,” said Rittgers. “I didn’t even go into the Family Dollar. “

Florida Highway Patrol troopers have yet to identify the man who died, nor have they said if either of the drivers will face any charges.

