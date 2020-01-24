PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – There will be an increased law enforcement presence at Wiregrass Ranch High School on Friday to ease concerns after an alleged threat against students.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said they were made aware of unverified threats against the school on Friday morning.

“This was investigated thoroughly last night and was unfounded. However, to ease parents’ and guardians’ concerns, we will have an increased presence on campus this morning,” the agency said on Twitter.

It’s unclear if any students are facing charges or any form of discipline.

