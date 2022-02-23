Will Curtis Reeves testify in movie theater murder trial?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Defense attorneys are expected to call more expert witnesses on Wednesday as they continue to try and prove that Curtis Reeves was legally justified in the fatal shooting of Chad Oulson at a movie theater in 2014.

The defense has given no indication at this time they will call Reeves to the witness stand.

Judge Susan Barthle advised jurors late on Tuesday afternoon that they should be prepared for a long day on Friday as she hopes to conclude the proceedings by then.

The jury in the murder trial has now listened to hours of testimony from expert witnesses called by the defense.

Reeves, a retired Tampa police captain, is accused of murdering Oulson in 2014 in a Wesley Chapel movie theater after the two men argued over the use of a cell phone.

Jurors heard more testimony on Tuesday from a retired FBI special agent who told them about the video recorded in the theater that day by a security camera.

The jury also heard from another witness who told them she saw Oulson do some type of throwing motion. The defense contends that Oulson threw another object at Reeves before he threw popcorn.

The defense also called Thomas Peck Jr. who was working as the general manager of the Cobb theater on the day the shooting took place.

Peck said he spoke to Reeves who complained about someone using a cell phone in the theater. Peck said Reeves was polite and not angry. He also told the jury Reeves didn’t seem to make that big of a deal about the cell phone.

Peck didn’t think much of it until someone came running out of the theater.

“The next thing I remember is that somebody came out of the theater and said, ‘he shot him, he shot him,'” said Peck.

He then called 911 and walked into the theater where the shooting had just taken place.

“I noticed Mr. Oulson on the floor, unfortunately, and I also noticed Mr. Reeves sitting on the chair,” said Peck.

The defense is expected to call more witnesses on Wednesday.