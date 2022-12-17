LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — The Land O’ Lakes community came together Saturday to capture the moment, as the ribbon was cut for the first completed home in the “Let Us Do Good Village:” a new mortgage-free community for the families of fallen first responders and catastrophically wounded veterans.

“It’s finally coming together for us,” home recipient Danielle Thornton said. “It’s okay; it’s going to be okay.”

The first house is being gifted to Thornton and her two children, Jaylen and Kinsley.

They got a first look at the inside of their new home Saturday morning.

“To know that I don’t have to worry about where my children and I are staying is a burden off my shoulders,” Thornton said. “To be in a village to where there’s other families like my own that we can raise our kids together and grow up together is unbelievable.”

Thornton’s new home is the first of 110 houses that will fill the “Let Us Do Good Village,” a community for those who need it most.

“They are going to be able to get through the most difficult time of their lives because they have a community that understands exactly what Danielle is going through,” said Tunnel to Towers Foundation CEO Frank Siller.

They are honoring the legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice like Danielle’s fallen soldier, Sgt. Robert Thornton.

It was made possible by many generous donors and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps “America’s heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. We are also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and aiding the victims of major U.S. disasters.”