PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate after a fire alarm led to panic at the Tampa Premium Outlets on Sunday.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said there were reports of a shooting around 4:30 p.m. after a fire alarm went off, however, there was no evidence of a shooting at the outlet mall.

Investigators said they learned that two suspects entered a store and got into an argument with someone. The argument escalated and the victim was punched.

Deputies said one of the suspects was wearing a white t-shirt and sunglasses and the other was wearing a light blue t-shirt with neon writing on the front.

“To be clear, no gun was seen during this incident, and PSO has still not found any evidence that a shooting occurred at the Tampa Premium Outlets yesterday,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 800-706-2488 and refer to case number 23043453, or online at pascosheriff.com/tips.