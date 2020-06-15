Wesley Chapel wins $1M from scratch-off ticket

In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolinas lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TAMPA (WFLA) – A 51-year-old Wesley Chapel man won $1 million after playing a scratch-off ticket at a convince store.

Florida Lottery said Andrew Permuy bought the winning ticket from Presco Food Store located at 29741 State Road 54 in Wesley Chapel.

The $30 scratch-off game, “The Fastest Road to $1,000,000” launched in February and features 155 top prizes.

Permuy decided to receive his payment as a one-time lump-sum of $790,000. The store will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

