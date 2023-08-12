TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Wesley Chapel man was killed Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash caused by a medical emergency, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A report from the FHP said the 50-year-old man was driving east on Eiland Boulevard west of Fountain Road when he suffered the emergency.

Troopers said the driver entered up crossing the centerline, causing him to crash with two other vehicles, a van and an SUV.

The Wesley Chapel man was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

According to the FHP, the van’s driver and passenger had minor injuries while the SUV driver suffered serious injuries.