Wesley Chapel charter school closes after staff member tests positive for COVID-19, principal says

Pasco County

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – The grounds of Pinecrest Academy along State Road 54 in Pasco County were quiet Friday afternoon. The principal confirmed to 8 On Your Side that the school shut down after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our school shifted to our Remote-Live Learning platform when we were made aware that we had one individual at our school test positive for COVID-19,” Principal Aimee Mielke said. “We took this step as a necessary precaution to limit exposure to our students and staff members. An environmental deep cleaning of our entire campus took place.”

It is unclear when the school will re-open.

“I think they’re doing the right thing,” a man who asked not to be identified told us.

He said he works at a local public high school.

“With a school setting, there’s an avenue for transmission,” he said.

Earlier this week, 8 On Your Side reported how at least two people at Lake Wales High School, a charter school in Polk County, tested positive for COVID-19.

That school has also closed.

