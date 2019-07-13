Wesley Chapel accused apartment killer kills self in Highlands County

UPDATE: The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Brian Wilson the man accused of fatally shooting a woman in Wesley Chapel has committed suicide.

Deputies located Wilson sitting in a car in the back parking lot of the Lakeshore Mall.

Deputies and Members of the Marshals Service surrounded the mall in order to take Wilson into custody.

Shortly after noon, the SWAT team approached Wilson’s car. He fled a short distance, crashing his car, and committing suicide by gunshot.

ORIGINAL STORY: WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco deputies are currently investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Wesley Chapel.

According to deputies, they received a call around 5:45 p.m. of a shooting. The shooting happened at Pasco Woods Apartments located at 6122 Ryerson Circle.





Deputies say a woman died as a result of the shooting.

They are currently searching for a suspect named Brian Wilson. He is 34 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is possibly traveling in a 2010 red Chevrolet Malibu LTZ with a Florida license plate LBFN06.

“We believe that the two knew one another and we’re still working through what the actual events were that transpired,” said Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Captain Chris Beaman. “We don’t know yet why this happened.”

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies have confirmed that Wilson was in the Orlando area, at least for a time late yesterday after the shooting.

“We’re trying to run down multiple different addresses to find out exactly where he is living,” said Beaman. “I’m referring to more of the central Florida area …. could be the Orlando area.”

Wilson is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him or his car should call 911 immediately.

“We just hope that family knows that there are people here that are praying for them and the community wants the person who did this to be brought to justice,” said Dylan Mimnaugh.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.