WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Transportation will close I-75 at State Road 56 this weekend for construction on a new diverging diamond interchange traffic pattern.

The closure starts at 11 p.m. Saturday and goes until late Sunday afternoon. Drivers will not be allowed to travel through the work zone across I-75.

Traffic will be detoured at SR 56, Bruce B. Downs Blvd, SR 581 and SR 54/CR 54.

According to FDOT, the diverging diamond interchange traffic pattern will not be at full-capacity until late summer as more construction is required.