ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – Donald and Darlene Timmons said they experienced one of the most stressful weeks of their lives when they were served a 7-day-eviction notice.

“It’s just unbelievable that this could happen to us because we kind of stay home and mind our own business,” Darlene said.

Donald is 91 years old, and Darlene is 89 years old. The couple lives at Forest Lake Estates, where they own a home but rent the lot it’s on.

An eviction notice posted on their door two weeks ago said they were being kicked out because Donald threatened a landscaper with a knife. The notice stated the threat was a violation of FLE community rules.

“There was no knife. There was no threat of a knife,” Donald said.

The Timmons’ attorney, Gary De Pury, said during a meeting with a Forest Lake Estates attorney and property leaders, the property decided to pull the eviction.

According to De Pury, the property had no evidence that the threat was ever made. 8 On Your Side also contacted the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office to see if a police report was filed, and it wasn’t.

De Pury said both parties agreed to allow the Timmons to stay without further litigation.

“It would’ve probably taken a couple semi-trucks, and with nowhere to go, we would’ve lost it all,” Donald said.

The incident sparked concern amongst other Forest Lake Estates residents.

“My opinion is, it’s bullying, it’s completely bullying on these older people,” said Michael Ward, a FLE resident.

8 On Your Side reached out to the property via email and phone calls numerous times for comment on this story, but they never responded.