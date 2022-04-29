PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County school bus drivers are demanding more money for the second time this week.

A group gathered outside of the administration building on Friday morning. The drivers told 8 On Your Side their responsibilities don’t match their pay. The starting wage stands at $13.40 an hour.

“Fight for us like we’re trying to fight. We need more money,” Yvette Reyes said. “Other counties are paying more but we choose to stay here because we do love our jobs.”

Reyes said it’s not just the low pay burdening drivers but also the amount of routes they take on due to the shortage. It’s even trickling down to the students and their families.

“Some of these kids aren’t getting home until 7 p.m.,” Reyes said. “That’s late.”

Assistant Superintendent Betsy Cuhn said she understand the frustration.

“It’s just been a difficult year and our staffing challenges have made it even more difficult,” she said.

She told 8 On Your Side the district and the union have been working on a solution – a 4% supplement.

“They actually just met again today to discuss the raises for all of our employees, bus drivers included,” Cuhn added.

Union leaders said they’re negotiating an extra 1%. Robert Albertson, a bus driver of four years, said he’ll believe it when he sees it.

“The teachers union represents the teachers. The drivers, custodians and people like that – we’re kind of second-class when it comes to that,” he said.

Many of the drivers also said a one-time supplement isn’t enough. They want reoccurring raises.