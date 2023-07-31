DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Members of the motocross community are coming together following the tragic death of an 11-year-old boy Sunday.

Dade City police said the child was killed after he crashed after completing a jump at the Dade City Motocross track.

“We are all very sad right now for this family and this kid,” Pieter Boss, the father of a motocross athlete said.

According to officials, after the boy crashed, he got back up with his dirt bike and appeared to continue or move off the track when another rider, jumping the same hill, collided with the 11-year-old’s upper body as he came back down onto the track.

“All I saw was ambulances coming, and then he left in a helicopter, and I’m like, that has to be bad,” motocross athlete Joshua Boss said.

Police stated that first responders rushed to the child’s side, but he had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital.

“When you see three ambulances show up, and you hear a helicopter landing from the sky to pick one of these kids up, you grab your kids close, and you hold them because you never know when things could go wrong,” said Pieter Boss.

Since the medical examiner reported the child died, the news has sent shockwaves through the motocross community.

“We’re all heartbroken over it, and I know the boy that hit this particular rider, and the parents are great parents. The boy is obviously shaken up. It’s terrible for both parties,” Bill Fisher, the dad of a motocross athlete, said.

Pieter Boss said motocross is a dangerous sport, but parents do everything they can to keep their children safe.

“We put him in the best equipment we can, own the best equipment we can, and we hug him and tell him we’re proud of him and love him every time he gets on the bike. You pray nothing ever bad happens, but in life, bad things happen, and this will bring us all closer together,” Boss said.

8 On Your Side spoke to leaders at Dade City Motocross following the tragedy. Organizers said they have received several calls from people asking how they can help the family impacted.

Dade City Motocross said they plan to honor the 11-year-old who was killed in the near future.