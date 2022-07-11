TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A waterspout was seen near Tarpon Springs as storms moved through the area on Monday.

Mark Pichowski captured video of the water formation Monday morning. It appears it touched the water at some point to become a waterspout.

There was a brief tornado warning in place Monday, but it has since expired.

There is a 50% chance of rain this afternoon. Lower rain chances are expected this evening, with most of the rain on Florida’s east coast, according to Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann.