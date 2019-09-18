Water quality advisory issued for 2 Pasco County beaches

Two Beach Chairs with Umbrella on the Beach

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County has issued a water quality advisory for Robert J. Strickland Beach and Brasher Park Beach after high levels of intestinal bacteria were found in the water.

Recent samplings of the waters detected high levels of enterococci bacteria, which is known to cause human disease, infections or rashes. The presence of enterococci bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution often caused by stormwater runoff, pets, wildlife or human sewage.

At this time, health officials say there are no advisories in effect for Robert K. Rees Park Beach, Gulf Harbors Beach and Anclote River Park Beach.

In Pasco County, the water is tested every two weeks from March through October. The next sampling date is Sept. 23.

LATEST STORIES: