Water main break shuts down busy Pasco County road

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — A water main break shut down the southbound lanes of Little Road just south of State Road 52 Thursday night into Friday morning.
“An independent contractor hit the pipe while working in the area,” a Pasco County Utilities Operations and Maintenance representative said in a statement.
The statement said the break affected half a dozen commercial customers in the immediate area.
Crews worked overnight to replace the ruptured main along Little Road.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office directed traffic around the crews through a nearby plaza.
Still, the blockage caused traffic congestion during drivers’ morning commute.
Crews are expected to complete their work around noon on Friday.