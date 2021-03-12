Water main break shuts down busy Pasco County road

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -- Several Pasco County residents are filing suit against the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, claiming the agency used an intelligence program to harass them and violate their constitutional rights.

"They came every single day. After we took it to court and they lost, they got really upset and started showing up multiple times a day," said Robert Jones.

Jones is part of the lawsuit and claims his son was a target as soon as they moved to Pasco County because he had gotten in trouble in Pinellas County.

The Institute for Justice filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Pasco County Sheriff's Office alleging that their intelligence-led policing policy created an environment in which deputies, "relentlessly surveilled and harassed residents. Residents claim police regularly showed up at their homes unannounced and demanded entry. If they or their parents don’t cooperate, police wrote tickets for petty violations, like missing house numbers or having grass that is too tall."

"There's no such thing as innocent until predicted guilty and in Pasco County, that's exactly how to describe what's happening," said Ari Bargil, an attorney with the Institute for Justice.

The sheriff's office says the program does not work off predictions, instead, it aims to work with people based on their criminal history to break the cycle of recidivism.

Jones claims deputies had his family living in fear, especially when he stopped cooperating.

According to the lawsuit, Jones was cited for several code enforcement violations including overgrown grass, not visible address numbers and a jet ski too close to his home, and eventually arrested for child neglect.