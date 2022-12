LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County firefighters battled a destructive RV fire in the Winter Quarters Mobile Home Park.

Pasco Fire Rescue said the fire involved a fifth-wheel RV, a mobile home, and a shed.

Video shared by the fire department showed flames billowing out from the RV at a rapid pace.

No injuries have been reported, according to officials.

Firefighters said they would determine what caused the fire after putting it out.