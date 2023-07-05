TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Port Richey woman is looking for two young “heroes” who alerted her to a fire outside her home on Tuesday night as Fourth of July festivities winded down.

“These two young ladies saved our lives last night,” Shawna Newman-Clay wrote as she shared Ring camera video of the incident on Wednesday morning.

Newman-Clay said she and her son were about to go to sleep at their home on Richwood Lane when she heard the two good Samaritans bang on her door and ring her doorbell.

“Your trash is on fire!” they shouted.

Newman-Clay told WFLA she ran outside and saw flames around her height shooting out of the trash can. She said she believed the fire may have been caused by some of her neighbors’ fireworks or her own spent fireworks that were put beside her trash.

“After our fireworks we wet everything down even our grass but we must of missed something because our trash was blazing and they pulled over and alerted us,” Newman-Clay wrote on Facebook.

Newman-Clay said she was busy putting out the fire with a hose and barely had the chance to thank her heroes or get their names. She is asking for the public’s help in finding them so she can say thank you and “give them a big hug.”

“They are our HEROES,” Newman-Clay said.